Marchionne or Montezemolo, who was the richer? Surprising gap. Here are the staggering numbers

Former driver, motor enthusiast and always ready for new challenges behind the wheel: Luca Cordero di Montezemolor was one of the number ones in Ferrari. He was spotted by Enzo, became manager of the Scuderia, winning three constructors’ titles in a row in the 1970s. After that, between 1991 and 2014 he was the President of Ferrari and, between 2013 and 2014, he also became the President of Ferrari NV. The manager is a completely different figure Sergio Marchionnehis successor, who passed away only at the age of 66 in 2018.

But who was the “richer” between the two? According to what the Fuori Strada online site writes, it is estimated that in the over twenty years of his presidency, Montezemolo perceived something like 112 million of euros, in addition to the severance pay of 27 million. Considering his many occupations, he will have accumulated a much higher overall wealth. That of his successor at Ferrari, Sergio Marchionne, according to what was reported by the Swiss magazine Bilanz, it was among the highest in Switzerland. In November 2017 the monthly magazine estimated the assets of the Italian-Canadian manager at 500-600 million francs, i.e. 455-545 million euros at the current exchange rate.