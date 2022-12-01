The name of Luca Cordero di Montezemolo is – and will remain – inextricably linked to that of Ferrari. The Bolognese manager entered Maranello in 1973, at the age of 26, as assistant to Enzo Ferrari and manager of the racing team, to remain there until 1977. In 1991 he returned, this time as president, for a long parable with the prestigious Italian brand that ended in 2014, when it was replaced by Sergio Marchionne. The memorable victories of the Lauda period and the domination of Michael Schumacher took place under his guidance and therefore he is probably the best person to give Ferrari advice on how to rebuild its Gestione Sportiva, after the departure of Mattia Binotto who covered both role of team principal and that of technical director of the Scuderia.

But as has often happened in recent years, after saying goodbye to the Prancing Horse, Montezemolo chose the elegant path of silence, although on this occasion he allowed himself a joke about the current state of Italy’s most famous red: “I am very sorry and worried about the situation that has arisen at Ferrari“, began the 75-year-old entrepreneur from Emilia, adding: “But in moments like these, since I really love Ferrari, I prefer not to comment” – but letting a thought slip – “if you don’t say that unfortunately it seems to me that it is a company without a leader and without leadership“, he concluded.

After the departure of Mattia Binotto, made official on Tuesday 29 November, the top management of Maranello explained that the wait for the appointment of the new team principal could be postponed to 2023.