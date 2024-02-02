An iconic pairing

The Mercedes icon at the wheel of the iconic car with which Niki Lauda and Michael Schumacher became legends: Lewis Hamilton has announced his arrival at Ferrari starting from 2025 with a multi-year agreement. As a driver for the Scuderia di Maranello, the seven-time world champion will try to emulate the mentor who convinced him to embrace the Mercedes project. Winning a world title would definitively hand him over to the F1 legend as he would become the record holder of world titles, surpassing the Kaiser.

Luca Cordero di Montezemoloex-President of Ferrari who was sporting director in the time of Niki Lauda and President in the golden age of Michael Schumacher, commented on this historic signing between Hamilton and Ferrari: “It is an unexpected and highly effective blow. I hope it can be useful not only to the competitiveness of the team, but also represents a way to shine a spotlight on the team, which needed it.”reports theHandle.

“Hamilton is a great champion, he will want to do everything to end his career by winning the world championship, Leclerc is looking for his first title, it will be fun, but having a winning car will be fundamental, otherwise this choice would prove to be a great risk“, added Montezemolo regarding the fact that Ferrari's competitiveness will be the key for this operation to bring the results that Hamilton, Leclerc and Ferrari hope for.