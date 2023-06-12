Luca Cordero di Montezemolo returns to talk about the future of the automotive sector, and he does so with his usual critical thinking. After admitting that he “feels bad” and “gets hives” at the mere thought of the first fully electric Ferrari, the former president of Fiat and Maserati, as well as obviously of the Maranello house, once again expressed all his perplexity on the future evolution of the sector as a whole.

Montezemolo worried

“I’m worried about the future of the car in Italy – his words collected by Ansa on the occasion of the Il Foglio Innovation Festival in progress in Venice – To go electric 2035 is too close, and eventually it would be to be imposed in the city for public transport. For the rest, I am in favor of green fuels”.

Italy not protagonist

Montezemolo said he was particularly worried about the role that Italy is destined to cover in the European arena of the automobile, increasingly of secondary importance according to him. “We are the eighth car manufacturing country, but everything is decided in France while the batteries are made in Germany, then we no longer have electronics after the closure of Marelli – added the former number one of Ferrari – In this scenario, I am concerned about the production chain, for which you need quick and appropriate decisions“.

The previous attack on Ferrari

As mentioned, a few weeks ago Montezemolo went on the attack on electric cars, starting with Ferrari as a specific case but referring to the entire automotive sector. “Electric Ferrari? I feel bad just thinking about itI get hives – he had admitted bluntly during a meeting at the Festival of Economics in Trento – For me, 100% electric is for the city, hybrid for outside and then many alternative fuels“.