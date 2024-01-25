Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/25/2024 – 21:41

The Chilean-Canadian company that owns Montecon, one of the main operators of the port of Montevideo, announced this Thursday (25) that it will ask the Uruguayan State for 600 million dollars (R$ 2.95 billion) in an international dispute, considering that the agreed free competition was not respected.

Neltume Ports, whose shareholders are the Chilean Ultramar and the Canadian ATCO, argues that “Uruguay violated the investment agreement with Chile by favoring the operation of the Cuenca de Plata Terminal (TCP) with the extension of the concession to the Belgian company Katoen Natie until the year 2081, eliminating the free port competition regime”, according to a statement sent to AFP.

Montecon is the main operator of the public docks, while Katoen Natie won the tender in 2001 to build and manage for 30 years a specialized container platform in the port of Montevideo. TCP had the following composition: 80% from the Belgian company and 20% from the National Ports Administration (ANP), a state entity.

In February 2021, after Katoen Natie threatened to sue the Uruguayan State for 1.5 billion dollars under the investment protection treaty with Belgium, alleging unfair competition, the government of President Luis Lacalle Pou signed an extension of the concession for 50 years.

Now, for “losses and damages” that it estimated at 600 million dollars as a result of the provision derived from the agreement with Katoen Natie, Neltume Ports notified on January 18 the General Directorate of International Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the start of an international arbitration process, which will begin in the next 90 days.

It said the case will be submitted to the World Bank's International Center for Investment Dispute Resolution, or in accordance with the Arbitration Rules of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCLOS).

According to the notification, Neltume Ports and its investment in Montecon received “less favorable treatment” than TCP and Katoen Natie.

“Montecon’s loss of revenue resulted, during 2022, in a decrease in its gross margin by 40%, and its operating result decreased by 69%”, indicates the statement, released after information about the process published by the weekly “Búsqueda ”.

Furthermore, Montecon “had to bear the costs and expenses of compensation and compensation resulting from the dismissal or change in working conditions of more than 120 workers”, adds the text. The Uruguayan government did not respond to a request for comment made by AFP.

The port of Montevideo, the most important in Uruguay, is located in the country's capital, on the banks of the River Plate, a strategic location for maritime traffic.