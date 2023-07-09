The days of drinking water circulating through Montevideo’s taps could be numbered. It would stop being fit to drink for a certain period, as announced last week by the Government, without specifying when or for how long. The authorities harbor the hope of not reaching that extreme and hope that it will rain enough to cushion the effects of the water crisis that has been dragging the country for three years. However, so far the weather has not been kind to the Uruguayans. Rather the opposite.

View of the land at the Paso Severino dam. Ana Ferreira

The prolonged climatic setback has wreaked havoc in the countryside and has caused the main source of water supply in the south of the country, the Paso Severino reservoir, to be at its lowest hours. He last official report indicates that the reserve does not exceed 1.1 million cubic meters of water, when it has the capacity to store 67 million. You have less than 2% of your reserves left. Along with this data, the report presents another, equally or more eloquent: the inhabitants of Montevideo and the metropolitan area, 1.7 million people, consume approximately 500,000 cubic meters of water per day. That is, half the amount that is available in the reservoir.

The Paso Severino reservoir, which dams water from the Santa Lucía river, would not have been able to sustain this demand without the measures adopted at the end of April by the state-owned OSE (State Sanitation Works). To “stretch” the reserves of Paso Severino, they explained, its fresh waters were mixed with others from the Río de la Plata, which due to oceanic influence are notoriously brackish. Since then, the running water in the area has been salty and, until now, suitable for consumption, although not for everyone.

A couple watches the long-awaited rain this week. However, the few hours of water could do little in Paso Severino. Ana Ferreira

The Ministry of Health allowed, on the one hand, to exceptionally double the levels of sodium per liter of water and, on the other, requested that hypertensive and pregnant women, among other vulnerable groups, refrain from consuming it. He recommended they drink bottled water. Two months later, the company Radar Scanntech points out that the sale of bottled still water increased fivefold, not only due to the consumption of the indicated population. More than 50% of Montevideans stopped drinking tap water, according to Opción Consultores, because they cannot tolerate its salty taste.

General view of the dam. Ana Ferreira

emergency work

“We ask you to grant us the necessary rain,” Uruguayan Cardinal Daniel Sturla implored via Twitter two weeks ago. He was followed by some clueless politician, who encouraged the inhabitants of this country, the most secular in America, to pray for the longed-for rain. The prayers were not answered and without an alternative to Paso Severino, specialists assume that the running water will cease to be drinkable in a matter of days. For the Government, if it does not rain, this situation will last as long as the works that will allow the transfer of fresh water from the San José river to the Santa Lucía require, commissioned against the clock last week.

The work was announced on June 19 by the president, Luis Lacalle Pou. That day, the Government declared a water emergency and ensured that the supply of drinking water was guaranteed in hospitals, nursing homes and childcare centers. Likewise, 21,000 beneficiaries of the Ministry of Social Development will receive free of charge two liters of bottled water per day, which on the other hand is exempt from taxes. The Government also sent Parliament a bill to create a water emergency fund and plans to deliver bottled water to 500,000 low-income people.

Outside the Government House, Montevideo leaves scenes that until a few months ago were difficult to imagine. There are crews of workers looking for underground water in the main parks of the city. Appliance repair stores accumulate broken water heaters due to the salinity of running water. “It’s not drought, it’s looting!” exclaimed the demonstrators protesting against what they consider “extractivism of water resources” practiced by multinational companies, in the midst of the worst drought in 70 years.

lack of foresight

This unusual drinking water crisis has left Uruguayan politicians in an uncomfortable place, who evade responsibilities due to the lack of foresight, embroiled in criticizing the adversary. On the one hand, the ruling center-right coalition reproaches the Broad Front (FA-centre-left) for not having completed an alternative work to Paso Severino while it governed between 2005 and 2020. On the other, the Frente Amplios respond that in that period the investment in water and sanitation reached 1,300 million dollars.

A woman uses bottled water in Montevideo. Ana Ferreira

In these critical weeks, the FA has recalled that former President Tabaré Vázquez (2015-2020) handed over the Casupá project to his successor, Lacalle Pou, to build another dam on the Santa Lucía River and increase the freshwater reserve. According to the FA, studies on the feasibility of this option began in 2013 and the preparatory process ended in 2019 with the loan granted by CAF-Development Bank of Latin America for an amount of 80 million dollars. But the Casupá dam was never built.

The current administration dismissed that project and prioritized another that will involve the construction of the Neptuno water treatment plant, in the south of the country. The realization of this work will be in private hands and will take brackish water from the Río de la Plata to supply the metropolitan area. As planned, its construction would start at the end of 2023. “Let’s celebrate that a decision is made and that, in a short time, in this or the next Government (2025-2030), we will have unlimited drinking water capacity,” said Lacalle Pou.

Neptuno convinces the Government, but not the opposition or part of society, who see in this initiative a partial privatization of water management, in contravention of what is established in the Constitution. In addition, a group of scientists from the University of the Republic assures that the project “presents a series of environmental problems” and that the salinity of the water of the Río de la Plata “far exceeds the acceptable values ​​to be made drinkable.”

Local workers supply water to hospitals and health centers during the water for all operation. Ana Ferreira

The Casupá or Neptuno discussion has been temporarily relegated due to the imminence of the water ceasing to be suitable for consumption. Now there are other questions that the victims raise: Can the bill be charged for the non-drinking water service? Others go further and unsuccessfully demand that large industries be charged a fee for the use of public domain water (surface or underground) and that the proceeds be invested in public works. This canon is provided for in the National Water Law of 2009, but it was never regulated.

With an adverse rain forecast, the Government hastens the transfer works that will take more than a month, while the state company OSE advances the repair of the old pipes through which more than 40% of the drinking water it produces is lost. “We should have started earlier. They are going to make me angry, we all fall asleep, let’s share the responsibility,” former Uruguayan President José Mujica acknowledged to the local press.

