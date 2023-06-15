Genoa – The blue ride, the encouragements from Genoa, the World Cup faded by a whisker, the party in the FIGC with President Gravina and now the return home to Palermo. Daniel Montevago lived the exciting adventure of the U20 national team in Argentina. The Sampdoria Primavera striker recharges his batteries in Sicily and aims to experience new emotions in the blucerchiato: «I dream of the first goal against Marassi. It would be nice to be able to lend a hand to get back to Serie A».

What do they tell you at home?

“They are proud of me. Grandma’s tomato pasta awaits me, and the one with sea urchins, my favorite dishes but I’ll train hard even on vacation ».

Post-World Cup emotions?

«Wonderful experience, an honor to wear the blue, to reach the final. The success on the debut with Brazil made us understand that we could go all the way, the dream vanished in the last minutes against Uruguay, a pity, but football is like that».

Best moments?

«The entry into the field in the final and the great goal scored against the Dominican Republic, unfortunately they “robbed” me (laughs, unfairly cancelled) but the emotion remains. And then for the semi-final they told us that coach Mancini and the senior national team were watching us on TV, we got even more thrilled. I hope to experience the joy of wearing the blue with the Under21 team and maybe one day also in the senior national team. But there is a long way to go.”

Never a starter but always on the pitch: what did coach Nunziata tell you?

«That I was an extra resource, to give my best in the minutes on the pitch and I would have given my life for a united group like ours. There in Argentina I uploaded myself with videos of my fellow citizen Schillaci. My comrades love me very much, they even dedicated a choir to me on the notes of “Mare Fuori”: “Nun te preoccupà Nunzià, ce sta Montevà”

Companions who impressed you the most?

«Casadei is a phenomenon, complete and with an incredible striker’s eye for goal. Then Pafundi, Baldanzi, Prati, the goalkeepers, but they are all strong. We talked about the derby rivalry with Lipani, always with respect».

Gravina says that more space must be given to young people.

«I agree with him, and I have to say that we had a lot at Sampdoria this year. There are talents in Italy, we need to trust them, then it’s up to us to show that we can stay at certain levels».

Did you receive encouragement from Genoa?

“Certain. Many messages from Invernizzi and Tufano, from the physiotherapists Doimi and Cappannelli, Amione wrote to me. If I made it to the World Cup, I owe it to Sampdoria. The future? It’s early, I’m available to the club who will tell me his intentions. Of course I’d like to stay, I feel at home in the Sampdoria, and be part of the group that will try to bring Sampdoria back to Serie A.”

His 17 goals helped the Primavera escape. Invernizzi and Tufano praised her for the humility with which he returned after his first team appearances.

«I thank them but there’s no need to talk about it. I grew up like this, humble, and I always will be, he is part of me ».

Why football?

«I also like motorcycles, Valentino Rossi is an idol but football comes first. I used to play with my older brothers, the first is now in A2 in futsal, the second broke his arm and stopped. I started on the street, then I entered the Stella d’Oriente football school. The first to believe in me were my parents, I’ve always tried to score. I like the hug from my teammates after a goal, or hearing the stadium mention your name like at the World Cup after the goal they disallowed me. I dream of the first goal against Marassi».

Family is very important to her.

“Yes a lot. And to give me so much strength there is also Grazia, my girlfriend, we have been together for 7 years, she is the first and only love of my life. We will get married in a year, on June 8th.’