Living in Madrid it is difficult to focus on the mechanisms of science and medicine that, in the end, will be the ones that will solve the pandemic crisis. In this city, everyone is more concerned with understanding the legal labyrinth that governs their destinies, particularly during the no-bridge that is upon us. Some residents of Batán, a Madrid neighborhood very close to the A-5 that leads to Extremadura, were yesterday returned to bullpen by the police. If they had left an hour earlier, as did many others, they would have enjoyed the festive chain as much as they would have made their destination regions suffer. The action of the Government when decreeing the state of alarm is understandable, given the slowness and obstructionism of the Madrid president. But you also have to understand the neighbors’ confusion and their growing irritation.

