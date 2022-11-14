Enrico Montesano is not there. After the expulsion from Dancing with the stars 2022 for wearing during the rehearsals – then broadcast Saturday night on Rai 1 – a black t-shirt with the symbol of the Decima Mas, the assault department of the Fascist Navy, the actor gave “Sent to the lawyer Giorgio Assumma together with his agent Settimio Colangelo to examine the situation to better protect his personal identity and his integrity”.

This was reported by Montesano himself who underlined how the t-shirt at the center of the controversy was “seen by the representatives of Rai both during the rehearsals of his artistic performance and during the recording of the same, and in the editing without any objection” and that everything “The material edited was further examined without any objections to this”.

Following the controversy that broke out yesterday (Sunday 13 November, the day after the episode), Rai had decided to intervene, apologizing to viewers for what happened and defining Montesano’s choice to wear that specific shirt during the program, “unacceptable” : “What happened last night to“ Dancing with the stars ”, broadcast on Rai 1, is unacceptable. It remains inadmissible that a competitor of a public service television program wears a T-shirt with a motto and a symbol that evoke one of the darkest pages of our history ”.

The note released by Viale Mazzini reads again: “We apologize to all viewers and, in particular, to those who have paid and suffered personally because of the Nazi-Fascism to which that symbolism refers”. Finally, Rai announced Montesano’s expulsion from the Saturday evening program of Rai 1: “It is therefore Rai’s decision to interrupt Enrico Montesano’s participation in the Saturday evening program“ Dancing with the stars ””.