TO Enrico Montesano “I would like to return to Rai with a variety show, where we laugh, have fun, there are gags, sketches, and even music, which in many years and 12 musicals made, has certainly not been lacking in my life. I dream of a new Canzonissima “. The actor returns to speak and, after more than a year of absence from television, in an exclusive interview with Adnkronos he takes the opportunity of the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of Rai to open-heartedly tell his greatest dream after years of absence from TV. “I am an actor, I want to go back to being an actor, and I would like to do it in Rai because I consider it my home, I was born and raised there – explains Montesano – Rai is my family, and I want to participate in the celebrations for its seventieth anniversary 'years”.

Complex years for everyone, those from which the country emerged, and which revived in the actor the desire to return to his first love, acting and TV: “I imagine it as a variety show that lightens the spirits. I have reflected a lot in recent months and I have understood that there is a desire for lightness, for escape, for leaving a difficult period behind“. Does this mean giving up biting satire, the bulwark of his career? “No, I wouldn't give it up – explains the actor of cult films such as 'Horse Fever' – because satire is part of me and there are themes that interest everyone and which are there for all to see. But it wouldn't be prevalent, but rather included in the context of a light variety show.” The ideas are clear, the message to Rai too. Do you also have the title in mind? “No, not that yet”, smiles Montesano, “but I'm thinking of a return in Canzonissima style, which contributed to making Rai great”.

And he reveals to Adnkronos that he wouldn't have minded going on stage at the Ariston for the Sanremo festival. “Wow, I would have gladly gone! -Exclaims Montesano- As a competitor, yes, but also not in the competition, as a guest, bringing a cover of our Italian music. I get away with singing”, he jokes. And with a view to 'getting closer' to the idea, Montesano was a guest the other evening of Francesco Giorgino in 'XXI century'. To which he said: “I was born and raised in Rai and thanks to Rai, I have never worked for other networks except for some sporadic appearances in Mediaset”.

During the interview, his long career and his numerous successful characters were highlighted, and the actor highlighted his hope of being able to make the most of the experiences he lived thanks to Rai, also giving a tribute to Totò and an affectionate memory to Sandra Milo. “As the great masters at Rai taught us: From Falqui to Romolo Siena, from Gaetano Castelli to Gino Landi, I want to be an actor as I know how. To entertain”. Mother Rai is warned.

(Of Ilaria Floris)