Su Montesano is stormy after his words on facebook. A theme that of inoculation towards which the comic actor has always expressed perplexity, a soldier of the no-vax ranks

In the sights of Montesano live on facebook, on Saturday 19 June, is the Covid vaccinated blood. “To throw “ since once donated it would coagulate and therefore would not be usable, the actor reported in the live broadcast. Montesano claimed to have learned the news from an Avis source, and appealed to Figliuolo not to look for unvaccinated over 50s because he would need them. The virologist’s reply immediately arrived Roberto Burioni, who defined that of Montesano as “an irresponsible and dangerous lie which can lead people not to get vaccinated or to donate blood, both of which are harmful to public health. It is a disappointment for me to see a good artist behave like this ” tweeted the virologist commenting on the video that went viral on social media. But the response from the national president Avis also arrived on time and peremptory, Giampietro Briola. “There is absolutely no contraindication to blood donation by people vaccinated against Covid-19. Indeed, with the plasma of the vaccinated, rich in antibodies, it is possible to obtain immunoglobulins that can be used in the form of drugs for patients in the initial phase, or as a prophylaxis. So it’s an even more specific donation. I’m absolutely fake news“.

Montesano, having learned the answer from theAvis, decides to clarify. “For me the work that Avis does is absolutely commendable” he says. “My words were not an attack on those who carry out this meritorious action, as it would seem from the messages against me. I found it right to communicate such curious news, and I divulged information that can be found on the net. It is not for me to investigate. I used the conditional saying that I spoke to a friend who knows a person and I gave the news with the benefit of the doubt “.