“No naivety, the Montesano shirt was a voluntary act”. This was stated by Selvaggia Lucarelli, one of the judges of Dancing with the Stars, questioned by Radio Capital about Rai’s decision to expel Enrico Montesano from the program after the actor had presented himself to rehearsals with a Decima Mas t-shirt.

“Montesano has chosen in full awareness to show up in a rehearsal room full of cameras with that shirt”, adds Lucarelli. “If it wasn’t a provocation, it was a declaration of belonging to that thought,” he adds. “Montesano was also disrespectful to those who work on the program because he risked blowing up other heads besides him” concludes Lucarelli.