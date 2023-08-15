Club de Fútbol Monterrey is ready to face the semifinal of the League Cup 2023 in front of Nashville SCthis Tuesday, August 15 at Geodis Park, looking to reach another international final.
The Monterrey team maintains its perfect pace in the tournament by posting five wins in the same number of commitments under the orders of Fernando Ortizin turn, the albiazules have won seven of their eight games with the ‘tano‘ on the bench.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The first time the Gang faced an American team was in 1987, when they faced off against ST. louis kutis in the Concacaf Champions Cup and visitors they won 0-1 and at Tec they defeated the North Americans 3-1.
Then his next victim was the San Jose Oaksa rival they faced in the Concacaf Cup Winners’ Cup, the first international title won in the history of the Monterrey franchise.
In their visit to California, the albiazules prevailed by a resounding 1-4 on the scoreboard and for the return at the Tec, they had an epic 6-0 win over the Americans, to eliminate them in the first round of the tournament.
Then came the albiazul golden age of the Concachampions under the command of Victor Manuel Vucetich and in the tournament final in 2011, they defeated Royal Salt Lakesince after drawing 2-2 at the Tecnológico, the Gang entered the Rio Tinto Stadium to defeat the MLS team 0-1.
Later, they faced los angeles galaxy in the 2012-2013 Concacaf Champions League edition, whom they eliminated in the semifinals by a global score of 3-1.
Years later in the 2019 Concachampions, they first dispatched to Atlanta United in the quarterfinals with an aggregate score of 3-1 and later the Sporting Kansas City in the semifinals, after beating them by a score of 10-2 on aggregate.
In their last participation in the 2021 Concachampions, those from the North of Mexico gave an account to Columbus Crew in the quarterfinals and knocked them out of the competition 5-2 on aggregate.
For this League Cup 2023, Rayados have maintained their dominance over US clubs in the knockout stages, first beating Portland Timbers in the round of 32 and then to Los Angeles F.C. in the quarterfinals, hoping to continue the positive streak this Tuesday when they face Nashville SC in the semifinal, if they succeed, they will meet in the grand final at inter miami of Lionel Messi or the Philadelphia Union.
#Monterreys #total #paternity #teams
Leave a Reply