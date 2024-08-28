90min has been reporting to you for weeks about Monterrey’s plans for the closing of the transfer market. The club wanted to sign a national midfielder, and although they were unable to obtain Orbelín’s letter as they had sought for three months, yesterday, in the face of panic buying, the Monterrey team has secured the signing of Fidel Ambriz from León. Now, the Rayados’ sporting department will move its pieces to close the arrival of an international attacker and the most advanced name is Lucas Ocampos.
Fernando Esquivel reports that the people of Monterrey will have a meeting with the board of directors of Sevilla in a matter of hours to negotiate the final terms for the possible transfer of Lucas at the end of the summer. The Spanish team wants to release the Argentine due to the club’s financial problems and for his part the footballer supports this situation, hoping that his management advances in line with the Andalusian team in the negotiations of the terms of his contract with the Rayados.
The Argentine’s price is around 5-6 million dollars, which is a low figure considering Monterrey’s financial potential. Now, the difficult task will be to agree on the salary for the Argentine winger, since it should be one of the highest in the country. Lucas opens the door to Rayados due to the presence of Demichelis in the coaching staff and, in addition, he could obtain good references from Oliver Torres, a player from Monterrey who was his teammate for years in Sevilla.
#Monterreys #total #offense #Lucas #Ocampos
Leave a Reply