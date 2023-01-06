Next Saturday Rayados de Monterrey will debut in the Clausura 2023 Tournament in one of the most anticipated games of matchday 1 against Chivas. However, the coach of the royal club, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, has not yet defined who will be his starting eleven.
With only two days to go before the match, ‘King Midas’ continues with doubts about starting the eleven with whom he will jump onto the BBVA field. And it is that there are three sensitive casualties and so far, they only add 2 reinforcements to face the upcoming contest.
In the goal will be the one criticized by a sector of fans Stephen Andradawho will be accompanied in the defensive zone by Eric Aguirre, Hector Moreno, Stefan Medina Y Jesus Gallardo.
In the middle sector of the field ‘Vuce’ would use Celso Ortiz, louis romo, Arturo Gonzalez Y Maximilian Mezawhile in the upper part those in charge of scoring the goals are Rogelio Funes Mori Y German Berterame.
Esteba Andrada
Erick Aguirre, Hector Moreno, Stefan Medina, Jesus Gallardo,
Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo, Maximiliano Meza, and Arturo González.
Rogelio Funes Mori and German Berterame.
In this way, it would be the starting eleven with which Víctor Manuel Vucetich takes the field to get the three points against Chivas del Guadalajara, in a game that you can enjoy next Saturday, January 7 through the FOX Sports Premium signal, o’clock at 9:10 p.m.
