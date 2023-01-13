The Monterrey Football Club is preparing its second match of the Clausura 2023 tournament on matchday 2 against Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium.
The team led by Victor Manuel Vucetich they lost in their presentation at home against the Sacred Flock by the slightest difference, so they will seek to add their first championship win.
In the last hours, the Gang added to its defensive reinforcement, Victor Guzmanwhich arrives to replace Cesar Montes. In this way, we present to you what could be the starting lineup of the Monterrey team in Mexico City, which suggests that it is the same as that of date 1.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
- Monterrey XI
Q: Esteban Andrada – Here there is no further explanation, the Argentine goalkeeper is undoubtedly the team’s starter.
RHP: Erick Aguirre – The Mexican is the one chosen by the coach to take over the right-back position, so if injuries or a drop in level do not come to him, he will continue as a starter.
CB: Stefan Medina – The Colombian presented discomfort on Thursday, but from Friday he would be recovered, so he continues to be an option to remain in ownership and keep the newly arrived reinforcement on the bench, Victor Guzman.
CB: Hector Moreno – He is the benchmark and has the most experience in defense, so his ownership seems not to be at risk, therefore, he will remain in the starting eleven.
LI: Jesus Gallardo – In the same way, the player remains as a starter in case of not making mistakes and only sebastian vegas He could enter the remove in case of injury or drop in level.
MD: Rodrigo Aguirre – The Uruguayan attacker could take the place of Maximilian Meza in ownership, after the Argentine presented a nuisance and is not 100%, so he would be ruled out to play the weekend.
MC: Luis Romo – The player has shown his presence in the Gang’s midfield so it is not seen that he has any intention of losing his position.
MC: Celso Ortiz – The captain of the team is the benchmark in the midfield, the Guaraní is a fundamental piece in the team’s scheme.
IM: Alfonso González – ‘ponchito‘ is another player who has become an indispensable player in the Monterrey team, showing his presence and importance on the pitch.
DC: German Berterame – Despite missing a penalty last game and losing the chance to tie the game, the Argentine is the title holder alongside Funes Mori and seek to consolidate their offensive duo.
DC: Rogelio Funes Mori – It is clear that the top scorer in the club’s history has priority and is not going to lose his place in the team so easily.
#Monterreys #starting #lineup #face #Cruz #Azul #matchday
Leave a Reply