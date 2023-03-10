The next Sunday Rayados de Monterrey will be playing their 11th game when they enter the Hidalgo field to measure forces against the current champion of Mexico the Tuzos del Pachuca.
Those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich have just beaten Bravos de Juárez 3-0, so they now know that another victory would leave them more leaders than ever.
Possible alignment of Rayados vs Pachuca (4-1-2-3)
PO: Esteban Andrada – The goalkeeper Esteban Andrada will be in charge of defending the three sticks of the royals. The injuries have been left behind and he is beginning to consolidate himself in the team led by Vucetich.
RHP: Stefan Medina – The Colombian John Stefan Medina will appear in the right lane. The years go by and he continues to be one of the essentials in the starting eleven of Rayados de Monterrey.
DC: Victor Guzman – Víctor Guzmán will be appearing at the center. Young man who has made him forget the departure of César Montes and is making it clear that he could fight for a place in the Mexican team.
DC: Sebastian Vegas – Accompanying Guzmán at the plant is Sebastián Vegas. The Chilean has become a wall for the rival strikers, and for this game he will seek to be impassable.
LI: Jesus Gallardo – The left side is by Jesús Gallardo. The Mexican soccer player has been one of the most criticized by a considerable sector of Monterrey fans, although he has the confidence of the royal high command.
MC: Luis Romo – In the middle sector of the field is Luis Romo. Most of the balls go through their feet to give them distribution.
MC: Celso Ortiz – The captain of the team, Celso Ortíz, is the one who commands the midfield and with his technique and filtered touch of the ball he will seek to distribute the game.
IE: Arturo González – What about Arturo González? Without a doubt, one of the best players that Rayados has. The ‘Ponchito’ is living a good moment and is one of the key pieces for this game.
DC: Rodrigo Aguirre – In the upper part, one of those responsible for the goals is Rodrigo Aguirre. The Uruguayan wants to end the wet gunpowder that floods him, since so far in the tournament he has only scored one goal.
DC: German Berterame – Another of the strikers that will make his appearance in this game will be Germán Berterame. The Argentine has had better luck than Aguirre, and in the tournament he has 3 goals.
DC: Rogelio Funes Mori – The team’s goalscorer and legend, Rogelio Funes Mori, has awakened from the lethargy in which he found himself, and in 10 games he has scored 8 goals, which he will seek to increase on Sunday against Pachuca.
