Club de Fútbol Monterrey has had a spectacular Clausura 2023 tournament, after 13 days they are the absolute leaders of the standings with 34 points and are one win away from securing the lead prior to the start of the Liguilla.
In addition, as if that were not enough, they have accumulated 13 games without defeat, since they have not lost since date 1. And this weekend will be a tough test when they visit Club América, who will try to keep the three units and win them.
In this way, we leave you with what could be the starting lineup of the Sultana del Norte team where they will seek to maintain their good streak and stay with a favorable result as a visitor.
Q: Esteban Andrada – The Argentine goalkeeper has been a wall this tournament, he has conceded very few goals and is clearly an undisputed player in his goal.
RHP: Stefan Medina – The multifunctional Colombian has taken the right wing, after the injuries that have afflicted Eric Aguirre.
DFC: Victor Guzman – he ‘Bull‘I just need minutes and confidence to immediately earn a starting job.
DFC: Hector Moreno – The experienced Mexican defender has become the trusted man of the coaching staff and with his experience he hopes to help the young Guzmán improve.
LI: Jesus Gallardo – the Mexican left back has recovered his best level and is the absolute owner of that position.
MD: Maximiliano Meza – The Argentinian continues to retain ownership despite the fact that he has lost it in lapses due to the strong competition there is, but he has been able to remain in force in the team.
MC: Celso Ortiz – The Guarani captain and reference is a fundamental man in the center of the field, for several months he has taken the lead as the next great figure for Rayados and he has done very well.
MC: Luis Romo – The World Cup player and Mexican national team has been improving this year and has shown it on the field where an improvement has been noted compared to 2022 where it declined a bit.
IM: Arturo González – ‘ponchito‘ He has become a great player in the last year, he has stopped being like the young rookie and in full maturity he is an important player in the Gang’s scheme.
DC: Rodrigo Aguirre – The Uruguayan attacker has been a great player who gives a lot of competition to all the forwards, the minutes that ‘voice‘ has given him have been enough to show his quality and scoring nose.
DC: Rogelio Funes Mori – he ‘Twin D’Or‘ would return to ownership and would put Berterame on the bench and the fact is that the offensive benchmark and the club’s all-time top scorer will always have priority.
