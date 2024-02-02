The Leagues Cup looks to be one of those tournaments that, with the passage of time, may become more relevant and even add to the count of titles 'to brag about' among fans. Especially if MLS teams continue signing top-level footballers, such is the case of Inter Miami with Lionel Messi or Luis Suárez.
However, currently, Mexican squads continue to view this competition with skepticism. On the one hand, the ego of the Aztec clubs stands out, as they strive to demonstrate to their neighbors in the United States and Canada that the Mexicans are in charge in the game of ball and goals.
But on the other hand, the issue of transfers and constant injuries call into question the dedication in each game. StripedFor example, it was the team that went the furthest from national football in the previous tournament, and yet Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz ended up in debt, due to the way in which they were eliminated in the semifinals, and then even lost the match by the third place.
The Leagues Cup marked, without a doubt, a milestone for the Monterrey Football Club at the beginning of the Fernando era: 'Tano' Ortíz as helmsman of the Pandilla. And it was right there when the team began to suffer injuries that followed them for practically the entire semester, complicating their starting eleven week after week.
And although the Leagues Cup will begin to be played until the summer of 2024, surely the club offices are already considering whether or not it is worth risking its star elements for a tournament that, I insist, still generates many doubts regarding the credibility and high prestige of Mexican soccer.
The rivals of the Monterrey Football Club in this international fair will be the UNAM Pumas and Austin FC. They are part of West Wing 1, and the matches will take place at the end of July.
In Mexico, the broadcasts of these matches will be carried out by Apple TV, through a subscription to the MLS Season Pass, as was the case in the previous edition. It should be noted that both TUDN and TV Azteca will have the possibility of broadcasting some matches, either for free through open television, or through their streaming channels.
