In addition to this, before and during the tournament they experienced countless injuries in their ranks, there was even a time when they did not have forwards because they were all out of action due to different circumstances, and to make matters worse, they could no longer count on Channels for the final phase due to his severe injury to the anterior rectum of the left quadriceps and in the decisive match to advance to the semifinals as well Tecatito He left the field crying knowing that he could not do more for the dream of the title.

There was no one who was not saved from the fateful injuries because they once appeared on the list Rogelio Funes Mori, Rodrigo Aguirre, Joao Rojas, Alfonso Gonzalez, Sebastian Vegas, Eric Aguirre, Jordi Cortizo, Omar Govea, Victor Guzman, Hector Moreno, Stephen Medina and German Berteramewhich demonstrates the ordeal that the Argentine coach had to experience Fernando Ortizalthough in the end, he received the vote of confidence to continue with his project.

With all this it is clear what the purposes of La Pandilla are for 2024:

First of all, win a title, but it is clear that the ideal would be to win both editions of the Liga MXthe Leagues Cup and the CONCACAF Champions League. Being the most expensive team in Mexican soccer, their obligation is to always be at the top, and they cannot let their staunch rival continue to distance themselves in terms of the number of trophies.

Secondly, that injuries do not happen to them again due to a bad play. It is practically impossible for a coach to have his entire squad available throughout the entire competition, but The Tano He will be praying that these are not serious injuries that will keep his players off the field for more than a month. We will have to work more carefully with those who are most susceptible to these grievances such as Channels, Tecatito, Funes Mori, Dark and Red. In this way, find the best version of those classified as stars or references of the club.

Attention Rayados!: Sergio Canales' sanction is lifted and he will be able to play with Monterrey. https://t.co/rJxGSV2Xz8 pic.twitter.com/YP0RiFKHJs — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) December 27, 2023

A third purpose will be to break the transfer market again, since they will surely be tired of seeing how their most hated rivals spend their time making bomb signings, like now that they took the Argentine Juan Brunettathe best footballer of the Apertura 2023. According to the Stove FootballMonterrey is exploring talents that could be a surprise, such as Carlos Vinicius of the Fulham from England, the Uruguayan Nahitan Nandez of the Cagliari from Italy or Argentina Rodrigo Villagra of the Córdoba Workshopsamong others.

There is partial agreement for midfielder Rodrigo Villagra to be a REINFORCEMENT of #Scratched from Monterrey, everything OK with the player and from club to club in amounts, but for now #Workshops THEY DID NOT SIGN the sale, they notified the “T” that if they do not close the transfer these days, they will look for another option. pic.twitter.com/aIh13gIIPq — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) December 30, 2023

Finally, charge the felines of San Nicolás de los Garza a bill. During the Closing 2024, Striped took the Royal Classic in it Volcano for the minimum, however, they found themselves in the Leaguewhere the U advanced 1-2 on aggregate, thanks to a goal from Sebastian Cordova. That took them to the final, in which they beat Chivas to get their eighth title that distanced them even further. To make matters worse, in the Apertura 2023 the team Tano was beaten 3-0 in the University Stadiumalthough in the end, they avoided seeing the Auriazules lift one more title thanks to the America.