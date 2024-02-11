Last Saturday, February 10, the Monterrey Soccer Club achieved its fourth victory so far in the tournament, after beating the Pachuca Tuzos on the field of the BBVA stadium. La Pandilla reached a 3-0 lead on the scoreboard, and although in the end Pachuca approached them, the three points stayed at home.
In this way, those led by Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz regain the lead in the general table, with fourteen units. They follow him America and Tigersthat although they have collected the same number of points, the goal difference puts Rayados at the top of the overall standings, thus achieving a fairly good start to the year for those in blue and white.
With goals from Germán Berterame, 'Ponchito' González, Jesús Gallardo and Rodrigo: the 'Búfalo' Aguirre, the Monterrey Football Club beat Comunicaciones 4-1 in the first leg of the first round of the CONCACAF Champions League, thus putting its footing and half in the round of 16.
The second leg will take place on Thursday, February 15 at exactly 9:15 p.m., on the BBVA stadium field. The Guatemalan squad has the obligation to win by four goals, a task that seems extremely complicated.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Stefan Medina, Sebastián Vegas, Érick Aguirre, Gerardo Arteaga
Midfielders: Jesús Gallardo, Omar Govea, 'Corcho' Rodríguez, Sergio Canales
Forwards: Germán Berterame, Brandon Vázquez
