Monterrey will face Cincinnati in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacacaf Champions Cup this Thursday, March 14. Rayados took a one-goal advantage on their visit to the TQL Stadium and will seek to seal their pass to the next round at the Gigante de Acero.
The team led by Fernando Ortiz would come out with the following team for the duel against the Major League Soccer team.
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – The Argentine goalkeeper is one of the most solid in the entire Liga MX and has become a fundamental piece of Rayados since his arrival.
Central defense: Héctor Moreno – The veteran Mexican defender is Rayados' leader in their low team. Moreno is an element that no longer has speed, but knows very well how to position itself.
Central defense: Víctor Guzmán – 'Toro' is a doubt for this match because he has some physical problems. If he is not fully recovered, Sebastián Vegas could take his place.
Central defense: Edson Gutiérrez – The Rayados player has been very solid since taking the position as a central defender instead of a full-back. His performance in this position has been a revelation.
Left back: Jesús Gallardo – Gallardo has played both as a winger and as a winger this season. He has not been left behind, he goes on the attack clearly and is supportive when it comes to defending.
Right back: Erick Aguirre – Another of Ortiz's successes this season has been to bet on Aguirre as the right back. The versatile Rayados player is experiencing his best games since he arrived at this club.
Central midfielder: Jorge Rodríguez – The 'Corcho' has fallen on the right foot to Rayados. The Argentine player is the element that Monterrey was looking for since the departure of Celso Ortiz. Very important in recovering the ball.
Central midfielder: Sergio Canales -The Spanish star is having a very good season in Clausura 2024. In nine games he has five goals and one assist.
Left winger: Germán Berterame – The Argentine striker was the protagonist of the transfer market in recent days. Berte rejected the million-dollar offer from the Portland Timbers and will remain in Rayados.
Far right: Jordi Cortizo – Jordi has two goals and two assists in the Clausura 2024 and one assist in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Center forward: Brandon Vázquez – The Mexican-American forward came to Rayados as a figure and has performed so far. He has five goals in Liga MX and two more in Concachampions.
