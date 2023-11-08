The last day of the Apertura 2023 regular season in Liga MX promises to be a crucial moment for the Monterrey Soccer Club. Currently occupying third position in the standings, the Rayados have two games in hand against Santos Laguna and Querétaro. Although they have already secured their place in the league, it remains to be defined what their final position will be at the end of the regular phase.
The challenge for Monterrey lies in its possibility of climbing to second place in the table if the results of other teams combine in its favor. This last day will be a real puzzle of scenarios, and the Rayados will have to pay attention to the results of other games to determine their position in the table and, therefore, the path they will follow in the league.
A favorable combination of results could catapult Monterrey into a more favorable position in search of the Apertura 2023 title.
The table will move in the exciting last day of the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX. Monterrey is currently in third position in the general table, so it would face the sixth place in the classification, that is, Atlético de San Luis.
If Monterrey manages to climb to second place, it would face the team that is in seventh place in the league after playing the play-in.
