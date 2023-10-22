With a goal in added time by Alfonso Gonzalezthe Monterrey Soccer Club defeated the Club Universidad Nacional on its visit to Ciudad Universitaria, so the team from Fernando Ortiz He rose to position five in the standings with 20 points so far in the contest despite the multiple losses they have had in the contest and with two games pending.
In this way, we present you the next five matches of the Monterrey team during the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
This week the Pandilla team will have a double date to make up the pending match on Matchday 14 against Club Tijuana, the border team has just lost on Matchday 13 against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro.
For the following weekend, the royals will have a very complicated match, as they will receive the leader of the competition and, in addition, the team that has not lost since Matchday 1, so they will have to come out with their best weapons.
On another double date, the box Fernando Ortiz will receive the Rayos in the middle of Halloween where they will seek to continue adding units at home.
When? Saturday, November 4.
Place: Pachuca, Hidalgo.
Stadium: Gentleman.
Hour: 9:05 p.m.
On the penultimate date of the regular phase, the Sultana del Norte team will have to visit the ‘Bella Airsosa’ with the aim of emerging victorious and securing a place in the next round.
When? Wednesday, November 8.
Place: Monterrey, Nuevo León.
Stadium: BBVA.
Hour: 5:00 p.m.
Before playing Matchday 17 and the last of the regular phase, the Albiazules will have to face another of their pending matches during the tournament, which will be Matchday 10 against Santos Laguna, so they will continue to have greater room to improve their position in the classification in the final stretch.
#Monterreys #games #victory #Pumas #UNAM #matchday