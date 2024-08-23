Next Friday, August 23, 2024, on the Caliente stadium field, the Xolos from Tijuana They will receive a visit from the Monterrey Football Clubfor the match corresponding to matchday five of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
This match will feature the debut of Martín Demichelis as coach of Club de Fútbol Monterrey. Against Franja del Puebla, on the field of the Cuauhtémoc stadium, Martín was present in the stands, encouraging his boys. Against the border squad, he will make his official debut on the bench, hoping to start his career in Liga MX on the right foot.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday nine of the 2024 Clausura tournament, at the Caliente stadium. The match ended in a 1-1 draw; Spaniard Sergio Canales scored for Rayados.
The signing of Orbelín Pineda has not been finalized. Despite the fact that many media outlets claimed that the Pandilla had already closed the transfer of Orbelín Pineda, and although such negotiations did exist, the Greek team decided not to accept the offer from the Monterrey Football Club. Here are the statements from the player himself:
It should be noted that, after the departure of Maxi Meza, who seems to have recovered his level wearing the River Plate jersey, the Monterrey Football Club has a free foreigner spot, which could be occupied by the former manager of Martín Anselmi: Pablo Solari.
The possibility of Fidel Ambríz signing for the Pandilla has also been reactivated, this in light of the frustrated signing of Orbelín Pineda. We close this article by sharing with you the ideal lineup for Monterrey if they close their latest transfer rumors in this Apertura 2024:
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Hector Moreno, Stefan Medina, Erick Aguirre and Gerardo Arteaga
Midfielders: ‘Cork’ Rodriguez, Oliver Torres, Sergio Canales and Fidel Ambriz
Forwards: Pablo Solari and Sergio Canales
