After the failure within the Leagues Cup, Monterrey wants to heal his wounds by winning the Liga MXfor this purpose the directive has cut to Fernando Ortizsigning as a replacement for Martin Demicheliswho in turn hopes that the regio team will give him reinforcements before the market closes. 90min We have detailed some of the foreign names that those from the north of Mexico could add after the departure of Maxi MezaHowever, for the people of Monterrey, not only is the market for non-Mexicans still open, but there is also a national objective that is still viable: Orbelin Pineda.
Those from the north of the country have put on the table AEK Athens his final offer for the transfer of Orbelin In this same market, the same would be valued between 8 and 9 million dollars, a little more than the seven million of the same currency that were rejected weeks ago. Monterrey has informed Greece that this is the last proposal that they will present to the game generator and they set the next week as the limit for receiving a definitive response.
It is important to remember that the agreement between Monterrey and The Little Wizard The contract has been closed for weeks, four years at a salary of 3 million dollars per year and the footballer asks the Greek team to let him go for family reasons. Likewise, the possible signing of the Guerrero native would not in the least stop the possible arrival of a foreign attacker from the European market, these are outside negotiations.
