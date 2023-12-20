There are two ways to analyze the performance of the Monterrey Soccer Club in the Apertura 2023 tournament. If we look back at what was done in the regular season, we find a team that exceeded thirty points and that, despite so many absences, finished the championship as sub-leaders in the general table.
However, taking a look at what happened in the league, the grade is, by far, failing. Because Atlético San Luis eliminated in the semifinals, before the sad looks of a fan base that became excited again… that became disappointed again.
For the Clausura 2024 tournament, in which they will debut on Saturday, January 13, when they receive a visit from the Puebla camoteros, the goal is, ultimately, to surpass what was done in the previous semester. To achieve this, fans will not settle for a good regular season. The semi-final won't even be enough for them. The only thing will be the championship. Everything else will be a complete failure.
For many years, Monterrey fans have had the habit of checking the calendar in search of the date and place where the Monterrey classic will take place. On this occasion, the Tigres will arrive with the intention of repeating what they achieved in the last edition, when they defeated Club de Fútbol Monterrey 3-0 with a double from André-Pierre Gignac and one more goal from Diego Lainez.
There is a difference that works in the Gang's favor, however. And the duel for the pride of the city will take place on the fifteenth day of the Clausura 2024 tournament, on Saturday, April 13, at exactly 9:00 p.m., at the BBVA: the home of the Rayados.
#Monterrey39s #calendar #Clausura #dates #times #rivals
Leave a Reply