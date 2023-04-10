The Club de Fútbol Monterrey is in a great moment being the absolute leader of the table, despite the loss against the Águilas on date 14 and already has a guaranteed place in the Liguilla del Clausura 2023. On the other hand, facing Next season, the Gang’s board of directors begins to think about the next transfer market and would have defined one of its first incorporations.
With three days to go until the end of the regular phase, the Gang is only thinking about the final phase and therefore also about what will be the next contest, because in the blink of an eye, the tournament will come to an end.
Therefore, the albiazul board begins to think of names to reinforce itself when they have a very talented squad. Despite this, the royal team would have already defined their first reinforcement and, according to Gustavo Mendoza of Fox Sportsthe chosen one would be Brian Lozano of Atlas.
“”Another player who is in the crosshairs of the Rayados de Monterrey team. Also, they have already asked how much the termination clause is worth and it is likely that they will go for it next semester. He costs a six million dollar buyout from him. He plays in Guadalajara, he plays in Atlas. His name is Brian Lozano ””
– Gustavo Mendoza in The Last Word.
“Monterrey is on fire to take ‘Huevo’ Lozano to play for Rayados next semester,” added the journalist.
It should be remembered that the Uruguayan is on loan at Atlas and that his file belongs to Santos Laguna. He ‘Egg‘ He has stood out with the red and black after scoring six goals in 16 games in his first tournament, being a regular starter.
