The Monterrey Football Club is characterized by making good signings that usually meet expectations, for this reason, for the next tournament they will look for a possible replacement for Jesus Gallardoin the event that he decides not to renew with the team.
While the Monterrey team participates in the Llguilla del Clausura 2023, the board of directors together with the coaching staff are evaluating possible signings and one of them would be for the left side.
La Pandilla has one of the best squads in the country and, in addition to having a favorite eleven, they have quality revulsives that can respond at any time, in fact, almost no player who makes it to the team decreases their market value and they tend to improve even more its rate in the market.
The two-time World Cup player with the Mexican national team has been one of the most consistent players in his position and has remained a starter in the last five years.
Jesus Orozco Chiquete It is the element that is in the sights of the Sultana del Norte group to be signed in case Jesus Gallardo decide not to continue in Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s team.
The characteristics that he possesses to be a prospect are enough to be considered one of the best Aztec prospects in his position, for which the team would be willing to pay up to 4 million dollars for your services.
On the other hand, it should be remembered that he was the current albiazul coach, Victor Manuel Vucetichwho made his debut for the defender in the rojiblanco team when he was the coach of Rebaño Sagrado.
