For several tournaments, the stay of Dorlan Pabón In Rayados de Monterrey it has lasted longer than expected, since his return to Sultana del Norte in the second stage as Albiazul, after his stint at Valencia in Spain, seven years have passed and he still has one more year on his contract.
But despite this, with 33 years of age, the board could look for a way out before his time or otherwise he will continue to lose prominence in the team as in the most recent tournaments. At least that is the impression that there is today, after the last semester that he was in charge of the technical direction Vasco Aguirre.
For this reason, the leadership of La Pandilla would have the ideal replacement and would come from the Panzas Verdes de León, it is the Costa Rican Joel campbell, according to information reported by the portal I amFiera, the Tico striker would become one of the reinforcements of the royal team for the Apertura 2021, only the footballer’s signature would remain to be linked with the Nuevo León team.
The Albiazul institution would hope that the 29-year-old forward will join the preseason work as soon as possible.
After his arrival in Mexican soccer with the Esmeraldas in early 2019, Joel campbell He served as a luxury substitute for the team on offense, being a booster that responded to the opportunities he gave Ignacio Ambriz.
