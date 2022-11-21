Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The government of Monterrey reported that from November 22 to 25 a firearms exchange module for grocery vouchers, on the esplanade of Plaza Zaragoza in this city.

This program is carried out in coordination with the Seventh Military Zone and the State Government, in order to make Monterey a city of peace, avoiding accidents in homes, as well as helping the economy of families.

The firearms exchange module It will be open from Tuesday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The exchange will be anonymous since information on the origin of the weapon will not be requested, according to the municipal government in a statement.

The amount of the grocery vouchers will depend on the type of weapon, which will be evaluated by specialized personnel from the Mexican Army.

Amount of the vouchers according to the weapon:

– Long weapon (exclusive use of the Army) – $3,500 pesos

– Long weapon (non-exclusive use of the Army) – $2,000 pesos

– Short weapon (exclusive use of the Army) – $2,500 pesos

– Short weapon (non-exclusive use of the Army) – $1,700 pesos

– Long slug gun – $750 pesos

– Short slug gun – $500 pesos

– Firearm chargers – $300 pesos

– Cartridges (from 1 to 50) – $200 pesos

– Cartridges (51 to 100) – $300 pesos

– Cartridges (more than 100) – $500 pesos