Of those eliminated from the quarterfinals of the Liga MX league, by far the one that leaves the greatest feeling of failure on the table is the Rayados de Monterrey. It is expected that in the market there will be a pimpia in the squad, and one of the greats indicated to leave the club is Rogelio Funes Mori, according to reports from Halftime.
After the market movements that the club made last summer, the royals formed not only the most valuable squad in Mexico, but in the entire CONCACAF, which is why they were required to win some title this year, although they suffered setbacks. both in the local tournament and in the Leagues Cup.
More news on the transfer market
Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortíz is pointed out as the person largely responsible for the team’s fall, the coach once again made terrible decisions in the kill or be killed stage as happened months ago with América and could resolve little at the key moment. Thus, the coach’s continuity was under analysis, as well as the future of several players on the squad, including the club’s great legend, Rogelio Funes Mori, who is close to leaving.
‘Tato’ Noriega, sports director, promised radical changes within the club, the first of which is on the table. Monterrey wants to put an end to the era of Rogelio Funes Mori, the man with the most goals in the club’s history this winter. MedioTiempo confirms that the future of the former Mexico national team could be in another Liga MX team that can afford his salary or even in the MLS, where it has a large market and the financial potential to meet his needs.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Monterrey #Rogelio #Funes #Mori #club