The Rayados de Monterrey team continues to plan what will be the Opening Tournament 2021. Coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre wants to put together a competitive team to face the contest and now he continues to analyze who will be the next reinforcements. In fact, one of its main objectives to train its squad is the footballer Joel campbell.
In recent days, much has been said about the possible arrival of the Costa Rican footballer from the Panzas Verdes del León to the royal team. Likewise, and according to information from the newspaper The nation of Costa Rica, the negotiations are advanced and only the last details are being refined to close the signing.
According to information from ESPN, the high command of the Bajío would not frown upon the departure of the soccer player, who would be letting out one of his most important elements of the tournament that ended with loan status with a purchase option for a year.
That is how Joel campbell is nowhere near becoming a new player of Rayados from MonterreyThis with the sole purpose of filling the void left by the Colombian player Dorlan Pabón, who is a foot and a half out of the northern team. The Costa Rican forward played 878 minutes for Guard1anes, and his market value is 2 million dollars.
