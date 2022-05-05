The Rayados de Monterrey have not had the semester that was expected, the royal team started the tournament in a terrible way under the command of Javier Aguirre. Once the results of ‘Vasco’ made its continuity unsustainable, Vucetich came to the rescue as an interim, who put the team in the playoffs and has improved the general performance of the Sultana del Norte team.
Although it is true that Monterrey is still in full dispute to fight for the title, the royal board is already planning the assembly of the squad for next season. The first defined loss is that of the Dutch striker Vincent Janssen, who has the worrying figure of one goal in 17 games, thus, the Rayados point to the signing of a weight forward within the Mx League and have two options in mind.
With Alexis Vega ruled out, Monterrey would press for Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Pumas’ scorer and with only 7 months of contract in force, while the second option is the Peruvian Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle Sounders’ scorer and who at the time was two-time scoring champion within the MX League. Both strikers are proven in Mexican soccer and the royals see them as suitable partners for Funes Mori.
