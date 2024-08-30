Club de Fútbol Monterrey and Deportivo Toluca will face each other in the corresponding Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament of Mexican soccer when they meet this Saturday, August 31 at the ‘Gigante de Acero’
The Sultana del Norte team is coming off a 2-2 draw against Tijuana on the border and the Choricero team is coming off a 2-1 win against Atlético de San Luis.
Below, we leave you with the predictions for this match that will be the presentation of the new coach of the Gang, Martin Demichelis in front of their fans at the BBVA Stadium.
Two of the best teams in the competition will face each other, the second and third in the general classification, in this case the home team has a little more advantage because of the home field advantage and needs to give their fans a win at home, after having failed in their last matches and where they will surely not hesitate to boo them if they do not get the three points. The match could go either way and there could even be a draw.
The Red Devils have scored at least one goal in eight games in a row and against La Pandilla, who are not defending very well, they are likely to concede at least one. On their own, La Pandilla also have a very powerful attack capable of breaking down any defense.
There are several games that Berterame and Vazquez had not scored in a single match, in the case of the Argentine striker, he already has three goals in the competition and will want to enter the competition for the top scorer.
The scarlet team broke it with the signing of the Portuguese attacker, in just eight games with the Red Devils, the player has five goals and two assists to his name, he is currently the tournament’s top scorer and it seems that he will break it in Mexican soccer.
The new coach of La Pandilla will debut in front of his fans, but he will surely do so with a lineup very similar to the one shown against Tijuana. Many changes are not expected, as it was only a few details that prevented them from taking the three points from the border.
