Next Saturday the team Monterey Striped will seek to close the regular phase of the contest in the best way. To do this, you must account for Xolos from Tijuana in order to add three points and be in a position above the eighth place where they are for now.
For now, here is the preview of the game with all the details you need to know.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The match will start on saturday april 30at the point of 7:06 p.m.. The BBVA Stadium will witness this confrontation where the two teams will seek victory at all costs, one to improve their position for the playoffs and the other to say goodbye to the tournament in a decorous way.
Tijuana 2-2 Monterey – August 27, 2021
Monterrey 1-1 Tijuana – February 28, 2021
Tijuana 2-1 Monterey – September 05, 2020
Monterrey 0-0 Tijuana – April 11, 2020
Tijuana 0-4 Monterey – November 08, 2019
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the signal of Fox Sportswhile online coverage will be available on the platform https://www.foxsports.com.mx/?.
Possible lineup of Monterrey
Esteban Andrada (P);
Erick Aguirre, Sebastian Vegas, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo;
Luis Romo, Matías Kranevitter, Arturo González;
Jose Alvarado and Vincent Janssen.
Possible Tijuana lineup
Jonathan Orozco (P);
Víctor Loroña, Eduardo Tercero, Lisandro López, Brayan Angulo;
Marcel Ruíz, Lucas Rodríguez, Christian Rivera, David Barbona, Renato Ibarra;
Mauro Manotas.
This will be a game of opposite poles due to the moment that each of the squads are going through. Monterrey needs to be better positioned for the playoffs, while the border players no longer have a chance to sneak into the playoffs.
Forecast: Monterey 2-0 Tijuana.
#Monterrey #Tijuana #schedule #channel #online #streaming #alignments #forecast
Leave a Reply