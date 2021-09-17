Next Sunday one of the most anticipated matches of matchday 9 will be played, when Rayados de Monterrey and the Tigres UANL play another edition of the Classic Regio. These teams have increased their rivalry over the years and this time they will seek hegemony. Here we present each of the details of the preview that you should know about the match. Who gets the three points?
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
The opening whistle of the derby will be next Sunday, September 19, o’clock 19:06 hours; and at 5:00 p.m. in Los Angeles, California time. This time the court will be that of the ‘Steel giant’, which will be able to count on a certain number of fans. Rayados de Monterrey comes from losing 2-1 to the Zorros del Atlas; while the felines drew 2-2 against the Panzas Verdes del León. That is why both squads will seek at all costs to add three.
Tigers 2-1 Monterrey – April 24, 2021
Monterrey 0-2 Tigers – September 26, 2020
Tigres 0-0 Monterrey – April 28, 2020
Monterrey 0-2 Tigers – September 28, 2019
Tigers 1-0 Monterrey – May 19, 2019.
On the other hand, the transmission can be followed through the FOX Sports signal, while online coverage will be available on the platform of https://www.foxsports.com.mx/.
Possible Monterrey lineup
Esteban Andrada (P);
Edson Gutiérrez, Stefan Medina (C), Sebastián Vegas, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo;
Claudio Kranevitter, Maximiliano Meza, Arturo González, Carlos Rodríguez;
Rogelio Funes Mori.
Possible alignment of Tigres UANL
Nahuel Guzmán (P) (C);
Raymundo Fulgencio, Diego Reyes, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo;
Juan Vigón, Javier Aquino, Jesús Dueñas, Florian Thauvin;
Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac.
In 90min we know that this will be a forecast match reserved for the quality of each of the players and for being the two most expensive squads in the league; however, in the last 5 games Monterrey has not been able to beat the staunch rival. The last time that Rayados beat the Tigers It was on May 19, 2019, winning by the smallest difference. Now those led by Javier Aguirre arrive motivated after having obtained their ticket to the grand final of the Concachampions and this will be the extra ingredient.
Forecast: Monterrey 1-0 Tigres UANL.
Leave a Reply