Striped and Santos Laguna They will face each other next Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 8 p.m., at the BBVA stadium. The duel corresponds to pending day number ten; Both teams arrive motivated, after winning their most recent games.
Monterrey is currently in third place in the general table, with twenty-nine points. If they win, they would leave Tigres behind and would have in their hands to secure the sub-leadership. Santos, for its part, is tenth, with twenty units. By adding three next Wednesday, he would be securing a place within the play-in.
When? Wednesday, November 8.
Place: Guadalupe, Nuevo León.
Stadium: BBVA
Schedule: 8:00 p.m. (local), 11:00 p.m. (ARG), 8:00 p.m. (USA)
Channel: TUDN
streaming: https://www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
The return of Germán Berterame, but, above all, the form in which the Argentine striker returned, was very good for Monterrey, which has added six points out of a possible six since Germán returned from the injury. They are already installed in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament and could even reach second place in the general table. All in the middle of a complicated tournament due to injuries.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Stefan Medina, Víctor Guzmán, Sebastián Vegas and Jesús Gallardo
Midfielders: Maxi Meza, Luis Romo, Omar Govea and ‘Tecatito’ Corona
Fronts: Germán Berterame and Rogelio Funes Mori
Santos Laguna arrives at BBVA with full enthusiasm. They beat Toluca 3-1 at home, ending a streak of five losses against the Devils and leaving qualification to the next round in their hands. And the fact is that, if they beat Rayados on Wednesday, Santos would reach twenty-three points and would have their place assured in the play-in of Mexican football.
Goalie: Acevedo
Defenses: Campos, Rodríguez, Torres and Govea.
Midfielders: Cervantes, Lopez, Vergara and Rodríguez
Attackers: Brunetta and Preciado
