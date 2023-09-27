Monterey and Santos Laguna They will star in one of the most important duels on matchday 10 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The Sultana del Norte team is coming off a terrible defeat in the Clásico Regio against Tigres, while the Guerreros suffered a humiliating defeat by a score of 2-5 against Necaxa.
Both teams have a historic rivalry and will seek to leave behind the result obtained on matchday 9. In their last five meetings, Monterrey has two wins, two losses and a draw.
Channel: TUDN
App: TUDN App
Streaming: Vix+
Goalie: E. Andrada.
Defending: J. Gallardo, S. Vegas, V. Guzmán, S. Medina.
Half: M. Meza, O. Govea, L. Romo, J. Corona.
Lead: R. Funes Mori, S. Canales.
Prior to the weekend’s duel against Santos Laguna, Stefan Medina spoke about the terrible result in the Clásico Regio and stated that the team is missing “quality players” who are injured (Germán Berterame, Rodrigo Aguirre and Rogelio Funes Mori ).
“Surely when we have the full squad, we will be able to continue competing. So far we are doing the work, what we believe, the new philosophy, what the club is looking for. And for that, during the process, there are many mistakes and “There are many virtues and we are going to continue clinging to the virtues.”
– Stephen Medina
Goalie: G. Lajud.
Defending: I. Govea, F. Torres, M. Dória, O. Campos.
Half: P. Aquino, A. Cervantes, D. Vergara, E. Rodríguez.
Lead: H. Preciado, J. Brunetta.
After the disastrous display against Necaxa, the Santos Laguna players sent a joint message to apologize to their fans and promised to turn the situation around.
“We have decided with the group that we are not going to receive questions, just to say that we will continue working with the commitment and dedication that we do every day. Beyond yesterday’s result that obviously hurts us. We understand everyone’s pain on behalf of the club, of the people”
– Juan Brunetta, Santos player
Monterrey 2-2 Santos Laguna
