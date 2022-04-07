One of the most anticipated matches of this soccer week is the one that will be played next weekend between Rayados de Monterrey and Santos Laguna.
The 8th and 10th of the competition face each other and will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to be able to come out with the three points that will help them improve their position in the general table.
Here we present all the details you need to know about the previous meeting.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The game will be played next saturday april 9 o’clock 7:06 p.m.. The venue will be the field of BBVA Stadiumwhich will witness this confrontation that promises emotions due to the rivalry of recent years between both squads.
Saints 1-2 Monterey – September 26, 2021
Monterey 1-1 Saints – May 16, 2021
Saints 2-1 Monterey – May 13, 2021
Saints 1-0 Monterey – February 14, 2021
Monterey 2-2 Saints – March 21, 2020
Regarding the transmission channel, you can follow the game through the signal of Fox Sportswhile online coverage will be available on the platform https://www.foxsports.com/.
Monterey: 8 (15 points)
Santos Lagoon:10 (15 points)
Esteban Andrada (P);
Stefan Medina, Sebastian Vegas, Cesar Montes, Erick Aguirre;
Celso Ortíz (C), Arturo González, Luis Romo, Maximiliano Meza;
Joel Campbell and Rogelio Funes Mori.
Carlos Acevedo (C)(P);
Carlos Orrantia, Matheus Doria, Felix Torres, Omar Campos;
Alan Cervantes, Ulises Rivas, Leonardo Suarez, Brian Lozano;
Eduardo Aguirre and Harold Preciado.
It is predicted that this will be a great game. In the first place because of the background between the two, since the balance in terms of results is even, with a slight inclination in favor of Santos, with 2 wins to one for Monterrey, and two draws.
Also, both know that there is no tomorrow and will seek to leave everything on the field, since they have the same units. Without a doubt, a two-way game is expected, with outstanding performances by the two goals.
Forecast: Monterrey 2-1 Santos Laguna.
#Monterrey #Santos #Laguna #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply