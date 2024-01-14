Montereyone of the most powerful teams in the Liga MXwill be measured against River Plateone of the historical figures of Argentine soccer, in a friendly match. This is everything you need to know about the confrontation between these two important Latin American soccer teams.
You can see the game through the Star+ signal.
Goalkeeper: Luis Cárdenas
Defense: Edson Gutiérrez, Stefan Medina, César Bustos, Daniel Para
Medium: Jorge Rodríguez, César Garza, Jaziel Martínez
Forward: Víctor López, Alí Ávila, Alfonso González
Rayados reported that the duel against River Plate will be the first of several commitments that the team will hold in the United States during 2024.
The main objective of these meetings will be “to be increasingly connected with their fans” in the American Union.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani
Defense: Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pirez, Daniel Zabala
Medium: Matías Kranevitter, Agustín Palavecino, Nacho Fernández, Manuel Lanzini, Gonzalo Martínez
Forward: Ian Subiare, Agustín Ruberto
The Millonarios are coming off a 2-2 draw against an American team made up of players from Major League Soccer (MLS). The Argentine team has been working in the United States since January 7.
The Argentine team will face Pachuca next Saturday, January 20 as part of its preparation.
Monterrey 2-2 River Plate
