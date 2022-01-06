The Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament kicks off this Thursday, January 6 and for Matchday 1 Rayados will debut against Querétaro in the BBVA Bancomer Stadium, this Saturday, January 8.
Here is the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:
When? Saturday, January 8
What time does it start? 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 5:00 p.m. (US Pacific Time) and 8:00 p.m. (US Eastern Time)
Where? BBVA Bancomer Stadium
TV transmission: Fox Sports
Streaming Online: https://www.foxsports.com.mx/
STRIPED
Last semester, La Pandilla was ninth in the general table, being eliminated in the quarterfinals against the champion Atlas by position in the table after drawing 1-1 on aggregate, although before he made the CONCACAF Champions League in front of America and now he will play Club World Cup in the month of February.
With regard to highs and lows, the regios suffered the loss of the substitute goalkeeper Edson Reséndez Y Carlos Rodriguez, while their highs have been Rodolfo Pizarro Y Luis Romo, waiting to add more players, including, Alexis vega.
Unfortunately for the albiazul club, blunt He will not be able to debut with the team because he was positive at COVID-19.
QUERETARO
In Grita México 2021, Gallos Blancos was penultimate in the general table, therefore, they sought to reinforce themselves in the best way to face this semester, also taking into account the fine for teams that remain in relegation places.
Betting on the continuity of the Uruguayan Leo Ramos in the technical chair, his new hires were the Argentine Juan Romagnoli, the Uruguayan Enzo Martinez, the Ecuadorians Jose Angulo Y Fidel Martinez, as well as Jonathan Gonzalez, losing the Uruguayan Kevin Ramirez.
Rayados de Monterrey (4-1-4-1): Esteban Andrada; Héctor Moreno, Sebastián Vegas, Erick Aguirre, César Montes; Celso Ortiz; Alfonso González, Maxi Meza, Rodolfo Pizarro, Jesús Gallardo; Rogelio Funes Mori.
White Roosters of Querétaro (4-1-4-1): Washington Aguerre; Enzo Martínez, Daniel Cervantes, Erik Vera, Omar Mendoza; Kevin Balanta; Bryan Oliveira, Pablo Barrera, Juan Romagnoli, Fidel Martínez; Jose Angulo.
There’s no doubt Monterrey Part as a great favorite because of the payroll it has, apart it is an already structured team that is coupled to the football idea of Javier Aguirre, which also added very few reinforcements unlike White Roosters, who again made several moves to their staff, without forgetting that they did not have a good time last semester.
The home team could start the championship with a landslide victory, although anything could happen.
Prediction: Rayados 3-1 Querétaro
