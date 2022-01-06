Here is the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:

Jan 3, 2022 | Jan 6, 2022

What time does it start? 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 5:00 p.m. (US Pacific Time) and 8:00 p.m. (US Eastern Time)

Where? BBVA Bancomer Stadium

TV transmission: Fox Sports

Streaming Online: https://www.foxsports.com.mx/

Last semester, La Pandilla was ninth in the general table, being eliminated in the quarterfinals against the champion Atlas by position in the table after drawing 1-1 on aggregate, although before he made the CONCACAF Champions League in front of America and now he will play Club World Cup in the month of February.

With regard to highs and lows, the regios suffered the loss of the substitute goalkeeper Edson Reséndez Y Carlos Rodriguez, while their highs have been Rodolfo Pizarro Y Luis Romo, waiting to add more players, including, Alexis vega.

Unfortunately for the albiazul club, blunt He will not be able to debut with the team because he was positive at COVID-19.

The presentation is postponed! Luis Romo tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/XGE0PQX7W0 pic.twitter.com/IDfYBlnN8C – HalfTime (@mediottime) January 5, 2022

In Grita México 2021, Gallos Blancos was penultimate in the general table, therefore, they sought to reinforce themselves in the best way to face this semester, also taking into account the fine for teams that remain in relegation places.

Betting on the continuity of the Uruguayan Leo Ramos in the technical chair, his new hires were the Argentine Juan Romagnoli, the Uruguayan Enzo Martinez, the Ecuadorians Jose Angulo Y Fidel Martinez, as well as Jonathan Gonzalez, losing the Uruguayan Kevin Ramirez.

Two more reinforcements for @Club_Queretaro

?? Jose Angle | 26 years | Forward

⚽️ Independent, Granada CF, Barcelona SC, Manta FC (Ecuador)

⚽️ Tijuana (Mexico) ?? Enzo Martinez | 23 years | Defending

⚽️ Peñarol and Velez Sarsfield (Uruguay)

⚽️ Tondela (Portugal)#LaTribunaEstaAbierta pic.twitter.com/N93a73WNpU – La Tribuna del Gallo (@dla_tribuna) December 17, 2021

White Roosters of Querétaro (4-1-4-1): Washington Aguerre; Enzo Martínez, Daniel Cervantes, Erik Vera, Omar Mendoza; Kevin Balanta; Bryan Oliveira, Pablo Barrera, Juan Romagnoli, Fidel Martínez; Jose Angulo.

Prediction: Rayados 3-1 Querétaro