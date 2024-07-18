Maxi Meza, @SergioCanales and Germán Berterame will represent us in the #AllStarGame next July 24th.👊🏼💙

Let’s leave the name of #Rayados and the @LigaBBVAMX Stay up, guys!💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/iYWd9IHZaD

— Rayados (@Rayados) July 15, 2024