Club de Fútbol Monterrey will host Club Querétaro on Matchday 4 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX. The team from the Sultana del Norte needs to gain consistency after its recent results, so it hopes to achieve this by facing the feathered team.
The team led by Fernando Ortiz is coming off of having received Club Necaxa in the middle of the week. Meanwhile, the blue and white team will arrive after having received Club Deportivo Guadalajara at home.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between the Pandilla and the Gallos Blancos.
City: Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico
Stadium: BBVA
Date: July 20th
Schedule: 19:00 hours
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
ViX (United States) and TUDN Live, ViX+, TUDN (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Blue Cross
|
0-4 D
|
Liga MX
|
Pachuca
|
0-1 V
|
Liga MX
|
Blue Cross
|
1-2 V
|
Liga MX
|
Blue Cross
|
0-1 D
|
Liga MX
|
Tigres UANL
|
1-1 E
|
Liga MX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
America
|
3-1 D
|
Liga MX
|
Tijuana
|
1-2 D
|
Liga MX
|
Necaxa
|
1-1 E
|
Liga MX
|
Pumas
|
1-1 E
|
Liga MX
|
Chivas
|
2-0 D
|
Liga MX
Sergio Canales, German Berterame and Maximiliano Meza are chosen to represent Liga MX in the All-Star Game against MLS.
This week the Gallos Blancos got two reinforcements, the goalkeeper Salim Hernandez and the African attacker Aké Wolf.
Monterrey: Esteban Andrada, Erick Aguirre, Stefan Medina, Victor Guzman, Sebastian Vegas; Jesus Corona, Sergio Canales, Jorge Rodriguez, Maximiliano Meza; German Berterame and Roberto de la Rosa.
Querétaro: Guillermo Allison; Omar Mendoza, Oscar Manzanarez, Francisco Venegas, Jonathan Pedraza; Pablo Barrera, Kevin Escamilla, Federico Lértora, Alan Medina; Samuel Sosa and Rubio Rubin.
Monterrey 2-0 Queretaro.
