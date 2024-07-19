Next Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the Monterrey Football Club will receive a visit from the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, for the match corresponding to the fourth day of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time the Monterrey Football Club faced the White Roosters of Querétaroit was on matchday four of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and on the BBVA stadium pitch. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. Brandon Vázquez scored his first goal with the Rayados in that very match.
In Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz’s scheme, defensive order is fundamental. After what they suffered in the second matchday, against Cruz Azul’s Máquina Celeste, Rayados is looking to regain order in their low line, therefore, against Querétaro, it seems difficult for Monterrey to concede a goal.
Although there are no easy rivals in Mexico, it is a fact that Rayados has a stronger squad than the Gallos Blancos. If we add to this the fact that the Pandilla is at home, we could bet that the Monterrey team will take all three points.
Considering that Club de Fútbol Monterrey will take to the field needing to add three points, it is expected that the team from Nuevo León will be the ones to make the most of the effort throughout the match, and this could lead to corner kicks in favor of the white and blue team.
Spanish forward Sergio Canales scored the winning goal for Rayados in matchday one against Tuzos del Pachuca. It is true that against Cruz Azul and Necaxa the number ten player went scoreless, but that could even become a motivation for next Saturday’s match against Los Gallos.
Fair play characterizes the proposals, both from Professor Mauro Gerk, and from Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortiz. It seems difficult for tempers to flare. More so because the tournament will be put on hold to face the Leagues CUP 2024, and neither Rayados nor Querétaro would benefit from resuming actions in the Liga MX with a suspended player.
