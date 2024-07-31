The activity of the Leagues Cup 2024 With Matchday 3 of Group A and a clash between Liga MX clubs, Club de Fútbol Monterrey will face Club Universidad Nacional from the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.
The team led by Fernando Ortiz comes from facing the Austin FC in Matchday 2. While, on its own, the capital team comes from falling in Matchday 1 against Austin FC by a score of 3-2.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Mexican soccer teams.
City: Austin, Texas, United States
Stadium: Q2 Stadium
Date: August 3rd
Schedule: 8:00 p.m. Mexico time
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (United States) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Querétaro
|
2-1 V
|
Liga MX
|
Necaxa
|
0-1 V
|
Liga MX
|
Blue Cross
|
0-4 D
|
Liga MX
|
Pachuca
|
0-1 V
|
Liga MX
|
Blue Cross
|
1-2 V
|
Liga MX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Austin FC
|
2-3 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Pachuca
|
2-0 V
|
Liga MX
|
FC Juarez
|
1-2 V
|
Liga MX
|
Saints
|
1-1 E
|
Liga MX
|
Lion
|
3-1 V
|
Liga MX
The Pandilla team debuted until Matchday 2 in the Leagues Cup 2024 in front of Austin FC and they need to get positive results against the feline team in order to advance to the round of 16.
The university team suffered a tough setback by falling 2-3 in its presentation in the Leagues Cup 2024 and they could have gotten a better result, because they played more than one half with one more player and, if that were not enough, they missed a penalty in added time.
Monterrey: Esteban Andrada; Stefan Medina, Víctor Guzmán, Héctor Moreno, Gerardo Artega; Jorge Rodríguez, Óliver Torres; Máximiliano Meza, Sergio Canales, Jordi Cortizo; German Berterame
Pumas: Julio Gonzalez; Jesus Rivas, Pablo Bennevendo, Nathan, Ruben Duarte; Jorge Ruvalcaba, Ulysses Rivas, Jose Caicedo, Cesar Huerta: Guillermo Martinez
Monterrey 1-1 Pumas
