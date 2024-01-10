Next Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 9:10 p.m., the Monterrey Soccer Club will receive, on the field of the BBVA stadium, the Camoteros del Pueblain the duel corresponding to day one of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
When? Saturday, January 13, 2024
Place: Guadalupe, Nuevo León.
Stadium: BBVA
Schedule: 9:10 p.m. (local), 12:10 p.m. (ARG), 9:10 p.m. (USA)
Channel: TUDN
streaming: https://www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
The departure of Rogelio Funes Mori has shocked a large part of the striped fans. On the one hand there are those who consider that Monterrey did well by getting rid of him, since he had already given what he had to give to the team. But on the other hand, some claim that he was not given the correct treatment and criticize the board for not having roped in someone better than him for the position, since Brandon Vázquez is considered a bet, not a reality… much less a solution.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Víctor Guzmán, Sebastián Vegas and Héctor Moreno
Lanes: Stefan Medina and Maximiliano Meza
Midfielders: Omar Govea, 'Corcho' Rodríguez and Luis Romo
Fronts: Brandon Vázquez and Germán Berterame
After the departure of their forward Guillermo Martínez, the Puebla side opted for the return of an old acquaintance: Lucas Cavallini, who did things very well with the camoteros and is now looking to have an equally good stage ahead of the Clausura 2024 tournament. .
Goalie: Jesús Rodríguez.
Defenses: Fernando Navarro, Sebastián Olmedo, Gastón Silva, Bryan Angulo.
Media: Kevin Velasco, Pablo González, Diego de Buen, Daniel Álvarez.
Forwards: Lucas Cavallini and Martín Barragán.
