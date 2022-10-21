Saturday, October 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Monterrey vs Pachuca: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 21, 2022
in Sports
0

Next Sunday the last semifinal of the 2022 Opening Tournament will be played, when they face each other Monterey Striped and the Tuzos from Pachuca.

In the first leg, those from La Bella Airosa knew how to impose conditions and took advantage of their quality as locals to beat the Regios by a 5-2 win.

For their part, Rayados has a heavy slab on them, which will be difficult for them to lift for the return match, however, with the support of the fans, they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill from the first minutes to get closer to the scoreboard.

When?: Sunday October 23

Place: Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon

Stadium: BBVA

Hour: 8:06 p.m.

Referee: Louis Henry Santander

The match will be broadcast through the signal of Fox Sportswhile online coverage will be available on the platform Fox Sports.

Monterey: 1

Pachuca: 3

Ties: 1

Monterey: DVEEV

Pachuca: VVDEV

Possible lineup of Monterrey (4-1-4-1)

louis romo

Rayados de Monterrey players celebrate a goal. / Manuel Velasquez/GettyImages

Goalie: Stephen Andrada

Defenses: Sebastian Vegas, Stefan Medina. Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo

Media: Claudio Kranevitter, Celso Ortiz, Arturo Gonzalez, Luis Romo, Rodolfo Pizarro

Forwards: Rogelio Funes Mori

Possible alignment of Pachuca (4-3-3)

Nicholas Ibanez

Pachuca players celebrate a goal. / Manuel Velasquez/GettyImages

Goalie: Oscar Ustari

Defenses: Jose Castillo, Gustavo Cabral, Oscar Murillo, Mauricio Isais

Media: Victor Guzman, Romario Ibarra, Luis Chavez

Forwards: Erick Sanchez, Aviles Hurtado, Nicolas Ibanez

Latest news from Monterey

What they need to advance to the final

Although it is true that Monterrey has a difficult time ahead of the second leg of the semifinals, all is not lost and the northern team will seek to leave everything on the pitch.

For Rayados to access the grand final of the competition, they need to score 3 goals, since a draw is enough to advance to the next round.

Latest news from Pachuca

Guillermo Almada is not confident of victory

William Almada

Coach Guillermo Almada. / Agustin Cuevas/GettyImages

Despite having come out convincingly victorious in the first leg, coach Guillermo Almada is not confident, and knows that Monterrey will come out with everything for the second leg.

“I told them in the locker room, this is soccer, we have to go try to win Monterrey, the series is not closed, Rayados is a high-class team, it has important players, we have to try to have the ball, attack, At some point we have to defend ourselves, they can push us back, they have a strong squad, we don’t have to speculate, we must remain humble and do what we have done for a year “I mention after the match.

Nicholas Ibanez

Pachuca players celebrate a goal. / Manuel Velasquez/GettyImages

An exciting game is expected, one that will feature goals and emotions, although, in the end, Pachuca will come out on top and advance to the grand final of the competition, leaving those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich on the way.

Forecast: Monterrey 2-1 Pachuca.

#Monterrey #Pachuca #schedule #channel #online #streaming #alignments #forecast

See also  Lyon beats Barcelona in the final to win its eighth UEFA Champions League
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post