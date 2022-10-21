Monterrey vs Pachuca: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

Next Sunday the last semifinal of the 2022 Opening Tournament will be played, when they face each other Monterey Striped and the Tuzos from Pachuca.
In the first leg, those from La Bella Airosa knew how to impose conditions and took advantage of their quality as locals to beat the Regios by a 5-2 win.
For their part, Rayados has a heavy slab on them, which will be difficult for them to lift for the return match, however, with the support of the fans, they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill from the first minutes to get closer to the scoreboard.
When?: Sunday October 23
Place: Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: BBVA
Hour: 8:06 p.m.
Referee: Louis Henry Santander
The match will be broadcast through the signal of Fox Sportswhile online coverage will be available on the platform Fox Sports.
Monterey: 1
Pachuca: 3
Ties: 1
Monterey: DVEEV
Pachuca: VVDEV
Possible lineup of Monterrey (4-1-4-1)
Goalie: Stephen Andrada
Defenses: Sebastian Vegas, Stefan Medina. Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo
Media: Claudio Kranevitter, Celso Ortiz, Arturo Gonzalez, Luis Romo, Rodolfo Pizarro
Forwards: Rogelio Funes Mori
Possible alignment of Pachuca (4-3-3)
Goalie: Oscar Ustari
Defenses: Jose Castillo, Gustavo Cabral, Oscar Murillo, Mauricio Isais
Media: Victor Guzman, Romario Ibarra, Luis Chavez
Forwards: Erick Sanchez, Aviles Hurtado, Nicolas Ibanez
Latest news from Monterey
What they need to advance to the final
Although it is true that Monterrey has a difficult time ahead of the second leg of the semifinals, all is not lost and the northern team will seek to leave everything on the pitch.
For Rayados to access the grand final of the competition, they need to score 3 goals, since a draw is enough to advance to the next round.
Latest news from Pachuca
Guillermo Almada is not confident of victory
Despite having come out convincingly victorious in the first leg, coach Guillermo Almada is not confident, and knows that Monterrey will come out with everything for the second leg.
“I told them in the locker room, this is soccer, we have to go try to win Monterrey, the series is not closed, Rayados is a high-class team, it has important players, we have to try to have the ball, attack, At some point we have to defend ourselves, they can push us back, they have a strong squad, we don’t have to speculate, we must remain humble and do what we have done for a year “I mention after the match.
An exciting game is expected, one that will feature goals and emotions, although, in the end, Pachuca will come out on top and advance to the grand final of the competition, leaving those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich on the way.
Forecast: Monterrey 2-1 Pachuca.
