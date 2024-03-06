The Monterrey Football Club is the undefeated leader of the 2024 Clausura Tournament of the MX League, after 10 games it is at the top with 22 units, equal with Cruz Azul and Pachuca, the result of six wins and four draws
This weekend the Sultana del Norte team will host Mazatlán FC on the corresponding Matchday 11 where they will seek to maintain the lead and remain undefeated.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this commitment.
ViX (United States) and Fox Sports 2, Fox Premium, ViX+ (Mexico).
Goalie: E. Andrada.
Defenses: E. Aguirre, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, G. Arteaga.
Media: L. Romo, J. Rodríguez; M. Meza, S. Canales, J. Gallardo.
Forwards: G. Berterame.
This Thursday, March 7 at 6:00 p.m., the Pandilla team will play the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 in view of Cincinnati F.C..
Goalie: H. González.
Defenses: J. Madueña, F. Almada, V. Alvarado, J. Díaz.
Media: J. Intriago, A. Montaño; B. Rubio, G. Del Prete, E. Bárcenas.
Forwards: L. Yellow.
The 'Pearl of the Pacific' team achieved an important 2-1 victory against Necaxa on Matchday 10 and with that they have added 9 points that keep them in 15th place in the standings.
Monterrey 2-0 Mazatlán.
