The Rayados of Monterrey They finally found the path to victory and after a difficult duel against Juárez, Martin Demichelis added three more points, which put them in the fight for the overall lead.
On the other hand, the Mazatlan FC They have not known a victory since August 23, but although they have already gone three games without a win, two of them were draws and the only defeat was by one goal against Juárez, so they are a difficult team to play against.
Below we tell you five predictions that are expected for the match of Monterrey vs Juarezscheduled for this Saturday at 7 p.m., Central Mexico time.
Striped Little by little they are beginning to reconnect with the fans, but this is still their biggest pending issue and although it is a game set for joy, the truth is that a good prediction would be that they would leave this game unhappy.
As a law worthy of the ex, this Saturday Mazatlan is going to make life impossible for Monterreythanks to a solid approach by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, who did not leave Rayados in a very good way.
With the expulsion of Berterameit is expected that Lucas Ocampos jump as a starter and, for the first time, dazzle the Liga MX with his level from the first minute of the game.
Striped continues to make water in defense and one of the best bets would be the goal of Brian Rubiothe Mazatlán striker who has won over all the Gunners fans.
Sergio Canales He is made of a different material and against Juarez he made it clear again. His double is the least of it, he has a quality and mentality of another level and with a good game against Mazatlanwill begin to raise his hand as the most important player in the Liga MX.
