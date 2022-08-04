One of the most attractive matches on day 7 of the 2022 Opening is between Rayados de Monterrey and the Panzas Verdes del León.
These types of meetings are usually closed and with strategy on the part of the technicians, so it is expected that this time will not be the exception.
For now, here we present the preview of the game, with all the details you should know about it.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The game will start next saturday august 6 o’clock 7:05 p.m.; the field of BBVA will witness the engagement and is expected to sell out for the engagement.
Leon 0-0 Monterrey – 01 March 2022
Monterey 0-1 Lion – 16 October 2021
Monterrey 1-1 Leon – 23 January 2021
Lion 1-0 Monterrey – 03 August 2020
Lion 3-1 Monterrey – 08 February 2020
You can enjoy the game through the signal of Fox Sportswhile online coverage will be available on the portal of Fox Sports.
Possible lineup of Monterrey
Luis Cardenas (P);
Edson Gutiérrez, Stefan Medina Héctor Moreno, Erick Aguirre;
Luis Romo, Jesús Gallardo, Matías Kranevitter, Maximiliano Meza, Rodolfo Pizarro;
Rogelio Funes Mori.
Possible alignment of the Lion
Rodolfo Cota (P);
Byron Castillo, Jaine Barreiro, Paul Bellón, Osvaldo Roddríguez;
Luis Montes, Jose Rodriguez, Yairo Moreno;
Joel Campbell, Victor Davila and Lucas Di Yorio.
A tight game is expected with few opportunities up front for each squad. A closed game is expected and mostly played in the middle sector of the field. In the last 5 games, the balance is in favor of La Fiera, with 3 wins for 2 draws. The last time Rayados beat León was on August 3, 2019, when they beat the Emeralds 3-2.
It is for this reason that the royals seek revenge and end that drought of triumphs against the felines.
Forecast: Monterrey 1-0 Leon.
#Monterrey #León #schedule #channel #online #streaming #alignments #forecast
Leave a Reply